“My self-esteem went through the floor,” Gaby Espino confessed when breaking the silence about her insecurities

Gaby espino She is one of the most spectacular models in Venezuela, and since she arrived in the United States, she has done nothing more than dedicate herself to her successful working life in which great opportunities constantly come her way. However, since not everything is rosy, he has also had to go through difficult situations and in front of Alejandro Chaban decided to tell everything.

Through a live on her Instagram profile where she has more than 11 million followers, the Venezuelan wanted to make her “dream map” to set the goals for this 2022 in the company of Chabán. While they were talking, she confessed that years before 2020 she felt very vulnerable to the opinion of others, especially for working in the artistic medium and being a public figure.

“Like every human being I have had my lows, and the weight gain for being in this environment, being a public figure and being constantly exposed to opinion, and today with social networks, much more, well yes, I did fall into insecurities, suddenly my self-esteem went to the floorGaby said.

But it was precisely the arrival of the pandemic that made her reflect on various aspects of her life and help her improve what, according to her, was not making her feel good.

“We all give ourselves that time for what our soul needed, you no longer had the excuse that ‘I don’t have time’…. I began to have time, and after that time of being at home, of being with my family, of being more with my children because I was 3 or 4 years old, I didn’t stop, I was constantly on a plane, in a hotel, in a project after another, thank God…”, he began explaining.

The pandemic made her reflect

The founder of the Agave Beauty Bar spa said that when she took time for herself during confinement, she made an important decision.

“When I gave myself that time, I decided that from then on I was going to pick and choose the projects I did, if they really made me fall in love, if they added me, if they contributed to me, and that is what I am doing“, He said.

From now on, Gaby does what she loves and what really fulfills her, and for this reason, she usually sets her goals through rituals such as the “map of dreams”. One of his goals for this 2022 will be to maintain his healthy lifestyle, he revealed in the audiovisual.