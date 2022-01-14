Netflix announces new rate hike

New York. Netflix will increase prices for its video streaming service customers in the United States and Canada, just under a year and a half after its last increase, due to increased competition from other similar services.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said Friday that rates will increase by $1 to $2, depending on the subscriber’s plan. The “standard” plan that most have will increase by $1.50 to $15.50. The Canadian version will also increase, in your case to 16.60 Canadian dollars.

Price hikes are starting to become a regular feature for Netflix, which is facing saturation in its US market. Of the service’s 213.5 million subscribers, some 74 million are in the US and Canada.

Netflix had an influx of global subscriptions at the start of the pandemic, but is now investing in video games as a strategy to grow beyond movies and TV shows.

The price increase is effective today Friday. The company will inform its customers through emails and through the application itself before the new prices are implemented.

The increase in prices implies the risk that people cancel the service. Netflix remains the dominant company in the US market, but others, such as HBO Max and Disney+, have risen in popularity.