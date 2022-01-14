New data comes to light about the espionage that the Mexican State carried out for decades on singer Juan Gabriel

The file, to which El Universal has had access, reveals information on the private and intimate life of the deceased artist.

For two decades, the Federal Security Directorate (DFS) of Mexico spied on Juan Gabriel, one of the most recognized Mexican artists with the greatest national and international success. New information is now known about the content of the espionage file revealed by the newspaper El Universal.

The DFS was the espionage agency of the PRI governments until the end of the 1980s. During that decade and the previous one, it public resources to investigate Juan Gabriel in all aspects of his life, both those related to his assets or his criminal record and his intimate life.

“Intimate relations”

The file details that the ‘Divo de Juárez’ had “intimate relationships” with his two cellmates during his stay in Lecumberri prison, in 1970, for the crimes of theft and damage to other people’s property, and that he also had this type of relationship with a high-ranking Pemex official and with a well-known singer. El Universal reserves the names of the people involved “out of respect for private life.”

The document states that Alberto Aguilera Valadez, the artist’s real name, was sentenced to three years in prison, of which he only served eight months because General Andrés Puentes Vargas, director of the prison, Enriqueta Jiménez, a well-known singer and actress, and Efraín Blussman Pinker, with a history of drug trafficking, paid his bail.

The intelligence report details that Puentes Vargas frequently took Juan Gabriel out of prison to perform at his private celebrations.

Likewise, the espionage tasks included the list of the properties that the artist had in his name and his friendships with relevant personalities, such as the then governor of Tlaxcala, Tulio Hernández Gómez, the actress Silvia Pinal or the Alatriste family.

El Universal asserts in its information that the Intelligence report “shows that an apparatus of the Mexican State in charge of detecting threats to national security allocated resources to spy on a person and make statements without any documentary evidence.”

An idol five years after his death

Despite the fact that more than five years have passed since the death of Juan Gabriel, the artist is still widely remembered and revered by the Mexican public.

Born in Michoacán and raised in Tijuana, he worked as a singer, songwriter, arranger, music producer, musician and philanthropist during a long career that began in the 1960s. He died in August 2016, at the age of 66, when he suffered a myocardial infarction in the middle of the ‘Mexico is everything’ tour in the US

Has sold more than 100 million copies of their albums all over the planet and his compositions, more than 1,800, have been translated into more than a dozen languages ​​and performed by hundreds of artists.