New faculties of Medicine: link with hospitals

Joan Subirats, Minister of Universities.

Among the ‘duties’ he has inherited Joan Subirats of his predecessor in office, Manuel Castells, is that of giving impetus to future regulations for the creation of faculties of Medicine, a task that the new Minister of Universities assumes will not be easy. Mainly, it stands out, because these centers require a “link with hospitals” and of a “compatibility regime” that still “has to be established”.

“It won’t be easy”, Subirats conceded to Medical Writing during an informative meeting in which he referred to Universities Law promoted by Castells, which establishes stricter criteria so that the faculties can continue offering the medical degree. In fact, only six Spanish centers would comply with this regulation.

“A Faculty of Medicine has a script that says ‘hospital’. It is not like a Faculty of Law or History, it requires that there be a link with a hospital, and we are working on this, there are specific requests,” he explained.

Along the same lines, Subirats has highlighted the intention of his department to approve before the end of the first half of 2023 the new law, which it intends to endow with its “own” personality.

In this regard, he has asked “the actors present” in the negotiation for some time to “calibrate and assess” the content of a standard to which he wants to “contribute.” “I want to make her a little mine.” has highlighted.

Homologation of Medicine titles

Regarding the need to speed up the homologation of titles to be able to practice Medicine in Spain, something that various autonomies urge to reinforce health templates in the face of the sixth covid wave, the minister has assumed that there is “a bottleneck” which comes “from previous years”. “We are trying to overcome it, but we cannot yet establish concrete dates. We have to specify thousands of cases and catch up,” he explained.

Universities has specified that only last year more than 15,000 homologations of titles, of which 40 percent were doctors.