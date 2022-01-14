New opportunity for Vodafone cable? They make HFC fly at 4 Gbps

Comcast It is one of the largest operators in the United States. There it has a dense cable network that, although they are gradually modernizing FTTH, continues to use the old infrastructure in tens of millions of homes. In fact, the 85% of US households have HFC coverage. Therefore, the operator is one of the main stakeholders that the DOCSIS 4.0 technology move forward as fast as possible.

DOCSIS 4.0: up to 4 Gbps speed

The operator is currently testing a prototype of 10Gbps modem. In the laboratory tests that are currently being carried out, the company has managed to reach speeds of over 4 Gbps both upload and download. Already in October they claimed to have been successful in testing a virtualized cable connection with DOCSIS 4.0, and now they are doing the first real tests.

In April 2021, they managed to reach speeds of 1.25 Gbps download and upload using virtualization and the latest DOCSIS technology. Little by little they are advancing when trying to reach 10Gbps speeds to stay competitive.