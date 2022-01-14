News of the day live: Committee investigating the assault on the Capitol cites major social networks | Univision News

The risk of dying from cancer has been steadily declining for almost two decades, meaning that by 2019 About 3.5 million deaths from this disease will be avoided in the United States, showed this Wednesday the new annual report of the American Cancer Society.

The 32% decline in cancer deaths since 1991 has been largely supported by people who have quit smoking, what has been translated into a reduction in cases of lung cancer or others related to it, detailed this organization.

The new therapies to treat colorectal cancer and breast cancer have also helped Fewer people afflicted by this disease have died, the report added.

In 2019 — the year for which the report provided the most recent figures — there were 146 cancer deaths per 100,000 people. In 1991, the year those deaths peaked, there were 215 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the report.

“Progress against cancer has accelerated in the past decade due to advances in early detection, surgical techniques and targeted therapies (…) Some recent treatments have been particularly remarkable because they have managed to treat difficult cancers, such as metastatic melanoma and lung cancer,” the association said.

Despite the progress made, the organization said The higher incidence of breast cancer and the advanced stage in which cases of prostate cancer are being detected are of concern.

And said that considers even more “alarming” the persistent racial and socioeconomic gaps that make minorities such as Hispanics have less access to treatments that can prevent cancer, such as receiving the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The deaths that cancer will cause in 2022

For this year, the organization estimated that 609,360 people will die affected by cancer in the United States, at a rate of 1,700 deaths per day.

The incidence will be higher due to lung, prostate and colorectal cancer in men; and pulmonary, breast and colorectal in women, according to the report.

While there has been a sharp decline in deaths from lung cancer, that type of cancer will cause the most deaths this year.

“More than 350 people will die each day (by 2022) from lung cancer, representing more deaths than from prostate, breast and pancreatic cancer combined,” the association said.