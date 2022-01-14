Neymar, the great absentee in Brazil’s call to measure Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Soccer | sports

The Brazilian star injured his left ankle during a game against Paris Saint Germain in the French league on November 28.

Without him injured Neymar, Absent from the courts since the end of November, Brazil summoned this Thursday to the base that classified it in advance to Qatar World Cup for the South American qualifier games against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Injuring his left ankle during a game of the paris st germain of the French league on November 28, the Brazilian star will miss the first two games of the ‘Seleção’ in 2022, when he visits the Ecuadorians on January 27 in Quito and hosts the Paraguayans on February 1 in Belo Horizonte.

“My attention and concern is that his health is fine. That is the point. From there, we focus on the stages so that he can reach [a la Copa del Mundo] in his best condition,” said coach Tite at a virtual press conference in Rio de Janeiro.

‘Nei’ He was also absent due to physical discomfort from the last match of the ‘Canarinha’, the 0-0 draw against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in San Juan in November, but it is expected that he will be recovered for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 League, on February 15, where PSG will clash with Real Madrid.

Neither will Richarlison and Firmino

Without the ’10′, to whose absence are added other regulars of Tite like the attackers Richarlison and Roberto Firmino, the undefeated leader of the tie (11 wins and two draws) will entrust his attack to Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Philippe Coutinho and Gabigol.

The rearguard will once again be guarded by Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Casemiro, in addition to Dani Alves and Alex Sandro. The starting right back, Danilo, was not called due to injury.

The left handed Renan Lodi He was also not summoned because he is not vaccinated and would have problems entering the countries, Tite said.

For the penultimate qualifying double-header, Brazil hired a flight that will depart from Madrid on January 25 to take the players who play in Europe directly to Quito, he explained. Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the selection.

Summoned:

Archers: Alisson (Liverpool, ING), Ederson (Manchester City, ING), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenses: Marquinhos (PSG, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, ING), Éder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal, ING), Dani Alves (Barcelona, ​​ESP), Emerson (Tottenham, ING), Alex Sandro ( Juventus, ITA), Alex Telles (Manchester United, ING).

Frills: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool, ING), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon, FRA), Gerson (Marseille, FRA), Fred (Manchester United, ING), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa, ING), Lucas Paquetá ( Lyon, FRA), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Forwards: Raphinha (Leeds, ING), Antony (Ajax, HOL), Rodrygo (Real Madrid, ESP), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ING), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, ESP), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo). (D)