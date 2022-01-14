NFL ONLINE | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: How, when and where to watch the Wild Card Round LIVE?

NFL ONLINE | PLAYOFFS | Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles for the Wild Card Round. How, when and where to watch LIVE ONLINE?

NFL ONLINE | PLAYOFFS | Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles for the Wild Card Round. How, when and where to watch LIVE ONLINE?

Great game! Tampa Bay Buccaneers will crash into philadelphia eagles this Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium to play a match corresponding to the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs of the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) regular season ended 1st in the NFC South. In the week 18 they faced Carolina Panthers (5-12) in theRaymond James Stadium, where they won by 41 to 17. Tom Brady he completed 29 of 37 passes attempted (326 yards), threw three touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, philadelphia eagles (9-8) regular season ended 2nd in NFC East. In the week 18 were measured before Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in the Lincoln Financial Field, where they fell by 51 to 26. Gardner Minshew he completed 19 of 33 passes attempted (186 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was intercepted once.

+ NFL Playoffs 2022: Calendar, matches, results, table, days, times and how to watch live.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: When and what time to watch Week 18 of the NFL 2021 LIVE ONLINE?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game will take place this Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium starting at 1:00 p.m. (ET), 12:00 p.m. (CT), 11:00 p.m. :00 a.m. (MT) and 10:00 a.m. (PT) in the United States.

Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time in United States: 1:00 p.m. (ET), 12:00 p.m. (CT), 11:00 a.m. (MT) and 10:00 a.m. (PT).

Place:Raymond James Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 12:00 noon.

+ How, when and where to watch the NFL Wild Card Round in Mexico?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Which channel broadcasts Week 18 of the NFL 2021 LIVE ONLINE?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles It will be broadcast in the United States on FOX and FOX Deportes.. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go on ESPN. On the other hand, in Mexico it will be given by Fox Sports and TUDN.

+ Super Bowl 2022: Complete list of teams that have never been NFL champions.

+ NFL Playoffs 2022: The rivals of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to Super Bowl LVI.

+ “If Tom Brady doesn’t win the MVP, it would be a farce”: Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the threat to Aaron Rodgers.