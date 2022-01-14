No, Xiaomi phones do not include censorship tools inside

An investigation by Germany’s federal cybersecurity watchdog has determined that Xiaomi phones do not censor content.

At the end of last year, the Lithuanian Government shared a series of recommendations, among which was one addressed to owners of Xiaomi devices. The agency was forceful in suggesting consumers “not buy new phones” from the brand, and “get rid of the ones you already bought as quickly as possible.”

The controversy arose as a result of an investigation carried out by a group of specialized security researchers associated with the Lithuanian government, in which it was discovered that the brand’s devices would have a integrated censorship software, capable of remotely detecting and censoring specific content from user devices. Among the concepts on Xiaomi’s black list, we would find “free Tibet”, “long live the independence of Taiwan” or “democratic movement”.

Shortly after, Xiaomi He came out to defend himself, assuring that at no time would he carry out content censorship processes on the devices of its users, although it did not deny that it had the capacity to do so.

Now him German Federal Cybersecurity Oversight Committee, the BSI, has assured not to find any evidence related to these alleged censorship functions in mobile phones manufactured by the Chinese brand.

Xiaomi phones do not censor content, according to the BSI

From the beginning, it was indicated that the “blacklist” present in the software of Xiaomi devices, known as “MiAdBlocklist”, was intended to be used in Xiaomi devices sold in China. However, it would be present in devices sold in the rest of the world, even if it was not being actively used.

In a subsequent investigation, Germany’s federal cybersecurity watchdog has determined that no anomalies have been found that might require a more exhaustive study or other measures.

In its day, the people of XDA already carried out an independent investigation in which it was determined that this blacklist of terms was used to filter ads displayed in the operating system, and not to censor the content of the users themselves.

Therefore, it seems that Xiaomi mobile users can continue to use them without fear of possible measures of censorship or blocking of content.

