Noctua will launch the successor to its NH-D15 at the end of the year, in addition to other news in 2022

Tom’s Hardware has taken a look at Noctua’s public web roadmap for 2022 and shares it with its readers. This roadmap incorporates different products for each quarter and the ones that attract the most attention are the white fans and the successor to the successful NH-D15, a heatsink that was launched in April 2014 and had a second version in black. known as chromax.black as of October 2019.

Certainly Noctua creates few new products a year since it seems to be from the motto “if it works don’t touch it” but this also means that years go by without new analyzes appearing and it is somewhat marginalized as front-line news. Luckily, its good products and after-sales service help it to always be kept in mind as a valid alternative and its solutions continue to be recommended in the forums despite not being as active as other manufacturers launching variants every x months.

The roadmap for this 2022 is as follows:

It seems that for the current quarter we will see a new dual tower heatsink with 120mm fans, of this type of heatsinks the manufacturer currently has the NH-D9L and NH-D15 series with 92mm and 140mm fans respectively so the new heatsink already has a perfect hole and we can more or less guess how its performance will be.

During the next two quarters there will be new fans, heatsinks for the Intel Xeon Sapphire Rappids, voltage adapters and hubs, leaving perhaps the most striking for the end of the year. So in the last quarter of 2022 we should see a new color in the manufacturer’s fans: white:

The other great product to be launched by the Austrian manufacturer is the “Next-generation NH-D15” which is supposed to be the successor to the current NH-D15.

With all Tom’s Hardware comments that both prototypes, which are the ones we see in the images of this news, were seen at Computex 2019 with the forecast to be marketed in 2020, it seems that between the pandemic, the lack of supplies and that the pace of Noctua is paused (The NH-P1 passive heatsink is an example of this) has caused them to be delayed until 2022… We’ll see if they comply.

Of course, in announcing, launching and supplying adapter kits, often free, for new sockets, the manufacturer is one of the fastest there is.