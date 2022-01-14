Novak Djokovic is not the first: Australia’s inflexible immigration rules that no one can jump

The Australian Ministry of Migration revoked the visa that allowed Novak Djokovic to stay in the country. Now, a Court must define the tennis player’s appeal (Reuters)

For people watching from afar, the tennis star deal Novak Djokovic by Australian immigration officials may seem harsh.

But Australia has long taken a tough stance on immigration, from the early days of its policy of “Australia White” to its more recent practice of herding refugees into detention camps outside the territory. Many of his policies have been condemned by critics.

Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, is facing deportation from Australia after Immigration Minister, Alex hawke, will revoke his visa for the second time on Friday, alleging health considerations and “good order”.

He is not the first celebrity to face harsh treatment.

British far-right commentator Katy Hopkins was expelled from Australia last year after breaking quarantine rules. In 2007, to the American rapper snoop Dogg he was denied entry because of his criminal record.

And in 2015, Australian authorities threatened to euthanize Pistol Y Boo, dogs yorkshire Terrier property of the actors Johnny Depp Y Amber heard, who had sneaked into the country on the couple’s private jet. The dogs survived; the romance of the couple, no.

Amber Heard with Johnny Depp before the complaints of gender violence. Both had to face the rigid Australian immigration authorities and their dogs were almost executed (Reuters)

the saga of Djokovic started earlier this month, when he came to melbourne to play the Australian Open, hoping to cement his place in history as the first man to win 21 tournaments Grand slam.

But he ended up spending four nights confined to an immigration detention hotel after officials rejected his exemption from the country’s strict vaccination rules. Australia and cancel your visa.

On Monday, he won a procedural court battle that allowed him to stay and practice, before hawke He will make his decision on Friday. It is expected that Djokovic resort, but you are running out of time and options.

Australia grants unusual authority to its immigration minister, referred to by many as the “powers of god” of the minister. hawke it can essentially override the courts to deport people, with only a few grounds for any appeal.

Kian Bone, specialized immigration lawyer of the firm Macpherson Kelley, said Djokovic he might not have time to make an effective appeal before he has to play, forcing him to resign.

“Australia has always had highly codified and highly legislated immigration policies“, He said Bone. “And compared to other countries, we give extraordinary power to the immigration minister”.

The modern history of Australia began as a recipient of harsh immigration policies, since Great Brittany he sent tens of thousands of criminals to Australian penal colonies for 80 years, before ending the practice in 1868.

When Australia formed its first federal government in 1901, one of his first work orders was to approve the Immigration Restriction Law, designed to keep people of color away from Asia, the Pacific Islands and elsewhere.

The policy of “Australia White” continued for decades before the last remnants were removed in the 1970s.

One of the victims was Filipino-American Lawrence Gamboawho enlisted in the army state United in 1941 and was evacuated to Australia when Philippines fell into the hands of Japan. He married an Australian woman and had two children. When he was discharged from the army, he tried to return to Australia, but he was denied permanent residency and was forced to leave.

Serbian fans and anti-vaccine protesters argue with refugee supporters outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne on January 8. Novak Djokovic could finally be deported from Australia (Getty)

His case sparked outrage among Filipinos and caused a major diplomatic rift with Australia. Finally he was allowed to settle in Australia in 1952.

In 2001, Australia launched the “Pacific Solution”, whereby asylum seekers trying to reach Australia by boat they were sent to detention centers in papua New Guinea or Nauruinstead of allowing them to remain on Australian soil.

Hundreds of asylum seekers were housed on the islands until the number dwindled in recent years. There are still dozens left.

Journalist Behrouz Boochani, who had fled from Iran, was held against his will on the islands for six years.

Using a smuggled phone and posting on social media, Boochani it detailed unsanitary conditions, hunger strikes, and violence in detention camps, as well as deaths caused by medical negligence and suicide.

In the end he used his phone to write a book, sending excerpts in Farsi to a translator over WhatsApp. Entitled “No Friend But the Mountains”, the book won a prestigious Australian award, the victorian Prize for Literature. But he has never been able to travel to Australia to collect your prize.

in 2019 Boochani escaped to New zealand, where he now lives.

New zealand maintains close ties with its neighbor, but the tough stance of Australia on immigration has caused tensions, especially in recent years, after Australia begin to apply stricter policies for the deportation of criminals to New zealand.

Last year, New zealand reluctantly agreed to repatriate the alleged militant of the Condition Islamic Suhayra Aden and her two young children, who had been detained in Turkey.

Aden He had lived most of his life in Australia and had dual nationality, Australian and New Zealand. But Australia stripped him of his nationality under its anti-terrorism laws, leaving New zealand responsibility for their repatriation.

Despite protests from New zealand, the Australian government, led by Prime Minister Scott morrison, stood by its decision on Aden. He has been equally adamant about Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is strongly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, especially in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.“, He said hawke on Friday in a statement.

(C) The Associated Press.-

