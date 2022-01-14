NYC Dupla Scams NJ Grandma Out of $8,000; They assured that their grandson had been arrested – NBC New York (47)

Two New York City residents have been charged with defrauding an Ocean County, New Jersey, grandmother out of $8,000 after assuring her that her grandson had been arrested and urgently needed money to be released, authorities said Thursday.

Jorge Peguero Méndez, 34, and Richard Quiñones Pérez, 24, both from the Bronx, fled after being charged with robbery by deception and conspiracy to commit robbery by deception, according to the Ocean County prosecutor, Bradley D. Billhimer.

The woman, a Barnegat resident, was contacted in December by a scammer who said he was her grandson and was involved in an accident in New York City, Billhimer and New York City Police Chief Keith A. Germain said in a statement. The impostor claimed that he was arrested because the accident involved serious injuries.

The caller also claimed an attorney was appointed for her before the woman received a second call from a person who identified himself as the grandson’s attorney, according to authorities.

During the call, the scammer claimed the woman could free her grandson if she paid $8,000 in cash, according to the prosecutor.

“He later met an individual claiming to be a courier, to whom he gave the $8,000. After consulting with relatives, the victim realized that her grandson had not actually been arrested and that she was the victim of a scam,” the prosecution said.

County, local, federal and New York investigators allege that Peguero Méndez and Quiñones Pérez carried out the scheme and traveled to Ocean County to obtain money from the victim, according to Billhimer.

“These types of incidents should serve as a warning to all of our senior citizens here in Ocean County, as well as a reminder that there are unscrupulous individuals waiting to prey on the most vulnerable members of our community,” Billhimer said.

“Be vigilant in identifying these fraudulent phone calls and recognize that any phone call or message requesting large sums of cash or wire transfers is likely a scam,” the prosecutor said in the statement. “These types of calls should be reported immediately to law enforcement.”

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the duo or has information on their whereabouts was asked to call police at 609-698-5000.