One of Xiaomi’s best-selling phones is now priced out

It is one of the best smartphones to give to anyone and it only costs 124 euros.

if you were looking for give a mobile complete with a battery life considerable and for very little money, take a look at this Xiaomi Redmi 9C for only 124 euros. The input range has been set tighter than ever, and not only does Xiaomi have great options, but it is realme, Samsung and Oppo that scold him for his share of the cake.

Although we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C and 9A are very similar, in reality they have certain notable differences. On this occasion, our little friend the Redmi 9C has been one of the 3 best-selling mobiles of the Asian firm throughout last Christmas. This says a lot about its great circulation and the love that people feel for this terminal. The model with a discount is the one who rides 3GB of RAM and 64GB of memory, and that lowers its price from 199 euros 38%.

Buy a loaded Redmi 9C for just over 120 euros

Xiaomi smartphones have always been characterized by not lasting long. The fact of launching a new mobile every few months in each range, makes the rest lose its value in an accelerated way. However, there are terminals from the Chinese manufacturer that remain in the retina of users for longer, as is the case with this Redmi 9C or its older brother, the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Unfortunately it will not be one of the hundreds of smartphones that will receive Android 12 this year, but we can hold on with Android 10 as long as we want. The important thing is what this device has inside.

We are talking about a mobile with a decent processor, manufactured by MediaTek, the Helium G35 octa-core with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz and a 64-bit architecture and a size of 12 nm. Important to highlight its battery, 5,000mAh with fast charge at 10W and that it will last us a day and a half without problems.

And what we are going to handle every day, its screen: we have before us a 6.53″ IPS panel with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 px) and 269 pixels per inch. Its brightness reaches 400 cd/m² and it has a drop notch integrating the 5 megapixel selfie camera.

And for the rear, mount a triple main camera 13 megapixel. It is not the best on the market, due to its price, but we can put into practice the tricks to take better photos with your Xiaomi.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Technology, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here