Oribe Peralta talks about his decision to leave Club América to go to Chivas

In his 19-year professional career Oribe Peralta played for Monarchs Morelia, Lion, Monterey Striped, Santos Laguna, Chiapas Jaguars, America Y Chivas, being with the group of the Eagles with whom he shone the most after having won two titles of MX League, a MX Cup and two CONCACAF Champions Leagues.

The ‘Handsome’, as he is also known, was a member of the azulcremas squad between 2014 and 2019, later moving to Guadalajara, with whom he did not do well at all because of his age his soccer level had been lowering; However, in an interview with TUDN, he mentioned that he does not regret having made this decision, including his adventure for green valley He doesn’t see it as a failure.

“I have never considered things as a failure, I always take them as an apprenticeship because without that I could not be the person I am now, I could not be how aware I am of everything I lived, and in the end I did not stay with desire for nothing, you could say that the thorn I had a few years before was coming to Chivas”.

“Then I tried to do it, I couldn’t stay with the desire, and if they want you in Chivas and say ‘I’m not going because I’m on the opposite team, I’m in America and I can’t risk making that decision’, what if it had gone well? I didn’t want to regret not making that decision, you have to be brave in life and if you’re not, it will be very difficult to get things,” he said.

Regarding the little participation he had in the Sacred Flock, the ‘Brush’ He mentioned in said interview that he always gave his best, so everything was due to the decision of the strategist on duty: “When I was in Chivas I understood that they did not consider me because of their decision, the coach on duty. I always trained to the fullest, I always gave my best from where it touched me”.

Leave a great legacy in the history of Mexican soccer

Beyond having played for Club América and Chivas, Oribe Peralta leaves a great legacy in the history of Aztec soccer, being the gold medal won with the Mexican National Team U-23 in the London 2012 Olympics his most important achievement in his professional career after being the author of the two goals that scored the Brazilian representative in the Final.