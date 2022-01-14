Ousmane Coulibaly thanks James Rodríguez for saving his life

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 27 Views

Coulibaly thanked the Colombian for saving his life
Reuters

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fingers crossed! President Castillo and minister will decide today the capacity of stadiums in Peru

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, will hold a meeting this afternoon with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved