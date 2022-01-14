Pan American Health Organization praised anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Cuba › World › Granma

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) praised the performance of anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Cuba, the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) disclosed on Twitter.

«At a PAHO press conference on COVID-19, Dr. Carissa Etienne updated on the situation of the pandemic in the Americas, the progress of Ómicron, and referred that countries such as Chile, Cuba and Argentina have the highest rates of vaccination”, details the message of the IFV.

The tweet refers to the virtual conference in which the PAHO Director General assured that almost 60% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean completely received two doses of the developed antigens.

He pointed out that experts call for immunization strategies “optimized for the prevention of serious diseases, including the specific use of the booster injection”, and affirmed that the vaccines are helping to save lives, only greater equity is needed in the distribution of vaccines. are.

Dr. Etienne commented positively on the work carried out by scientists and producers of Cuban vaccines.

The virtual event emphasized the continent’s capacity to respond to and overcome the pandemic, with emphasis on health personnel who work in health centers, clinics, and primary hospitals.

Carissa Etienne called on countries to ensure health workers have access to protective equipment and additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, when available.

He also recommended focusing on the expansion of the Omicron variant, which has reached almost every nation in the world, and is present in 42 countries and territories in the Americas.

“The additional doses are safe and effective and will help strengthen the ability to resist exposure to the virus,” said Etienne, cited by PL.

At a PAHO press conference on COVID-19, Dr. Carissa F. Etien updated on the situation of the pandemic in the Americas, Omicron’s progress, and reported that countries such as Chile, Cuba, and Argentina have the highest rates high vaccination.https://t.co/ElLFu4uJol – BioCubaFarma (@BioCubaFarma) January 13, 2022