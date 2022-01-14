Person of Interest in Custody in Killing of Krystal Bayron-Nieves at Burger King in East Harlem – NBC New York

NEW YORK — Police say they have a person of interest in the case of the 19-year-old girl who was killed at Burger King in East Harlem a few days ago.

The person was taken into custody in Brooklyn and is scheduled to be brought to East Harlem. This person was taken into custody as part of the questioning to see if he had a part in the crime or not, according to the NYPD.

The murder of the young Kristal Bayron-Nieves has shocked the community since it occurred. His family and the community have not stopped with their call to find the person responsible. Vigils and demonstrations have been held at the Burger King fast food restaurant where she was killed during a robbery on Sunday, at 116th and Lexington, at her workplace.

The suspect was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday night, according to law enforcement sources. Two senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the investigation said the 30-year-old suspect was identified after an extensive video tour of the scene before and after the shooting, News 4 New York reports.

The clothing this individual wore on the day of the crime was seen in his social media posts and witnesses also helped identify him, senior New York police officials said. He has a criminal record in the city, but details were not immediately available on those open cases.

The police have been searching for the suspect since the crime occurred. The police report indicates that the person involved entered the restaurant on Sunday and demanded the delivery of the money, Kristal gave him $100, but even so, he shot the young woman in the chest.

Krystal’s family learned of the arrest after there was a new vigil in memory of Kristal, a cause that has mobilized the wider community and told her that at least now they have some justice for the murder of their loved one.

Her family says that they are now getting ready to say goodbye to her and plan to take her back to Puerto Rico where they hope she rests in peace.