Personalize the Apple Watch: complete guide to do it

Apple Watch is Apple’s most personal device, and so you can customize it to be unique.

The Apple Watch is one of Apple’s most personal devices. We have many different faces that we can edit, and we can complement it with different straps. That is why we are going to explain how to have a unique Apple Watch thanks to a complete guide to customize your Apple Watch to the fullest to make it an even more special device.

Customize the Apple Watch face

We can customize the faces of the Apple Watch from the watch itself or from the iPhone Watch app. Personally, I think it is easier to do it from the iPhone, but we are going to explain both ways so that you can customize your Apple Watch as you prefer.

Customize the faces from the Apple Watch

To customize a sphere that we have already created, you simply have to press and hold the Apple Watch screen and tap below the watch face you want to customize on the Edit button. Within each sphere we have different types of customizations, both by swiping to the right and up and down with the Digital Crown.

If you want to create a watch face from scratch on the Apple Watch, hold the screen, swipe all the way to the right, and tap the big “+”. There you can choose new spheres and customize them both by sliding across the screen and with the Digital Crown.

Customize the spheres from the iPhone

Another option to customize the faces of the Apple Watch is to do it from the Watch app available on the iPhone. Once we have opened the app on the iPhone, we must click on the Gallery of spheres below, and all that are available will appear.

Simply enter the one you want to edit and add to the Apple Watch, inside you will see many settings related to the colors, the type of sphere and the Complications available. Once you have customized them, touch Add at the top.

What are Apple Watch Complications

The Complications are one of the best ways to personalize the Apple Watch, are a kind of widgets that appear on the sphere and that can show extra information about a certain application. Clicking on them will open the app in question. It’s a great way to keep track of weather, calendar, and other features.

Not all watch faces are compatible with Complications, especially those with large watch faces that take up the entire screen. However the great most spheres are compatible with this form of editing.

How to change the faces on the Apple Watch

Once you have the spheres added to the Apple Watch, switching from one to another is a really simple process. The spheres are like the home pages of the iPhone, and to change from one to another we simply have to slide to the right or left on the clock screen.

How to Change the Order of Apple Watch Faces

We can accumulate many spheres in our Apple Watch, but fortunately we can change the order in which they appear. As usual, we can do it from the watch itself or from the iPhone.

From the Apple Watch : Touch and hold the screen until you enter edit mode, and hold down a sphere to move it where you want.

: Touch and hold the screen until you enter edit mode, and hold down a sphere to move it where you want. from iPhone: enter the Watch app and above in My spheres click on Edit, tap on the three stripes of each sphere to move it and change its position.

How to delete faces on the Apple Watch

If you no longer like a watch face, you can delete it very quickly, both from the Apple Watch itself and from the iPhone app, this is how it is done:

From the Apple Watch : Touch and hold the screen until you enter edit mode and swipe up on the watch face you want to delete, then tap Delete.

: Touch and hold the screen until you enter edit mode and swipe up on the watch face you want to delete, then tap Delete. from iPhone: enter the Watch app and above in My spheres click on Edit, touch on the red icon and on Delete.

Change Apple Watch wallpaper

In the Apple Watch we do not have wallpapers like the ones we can have in other devices such as an iPhone or an iPad, what we have are spheres. However, we can create a personalized sphere with any photo or wallpaper that we have downloaded on the iPhone. The steps to follow to “change the wallpaper” of the Apple Watch are the following:

Enter the Watch app on your iPhone. Now tap below on Sphere Gallery. Locate and tap on the Photos watch face. By tapping on Photos you can choose the photo you want to use, an album or dynamic, which shows your memories. When you’re done, click Add.

You can too do it from the Apple Watch by holding down the screen, swiping to the right, tapping the “+” and choosing the Photos watch face.

Download new faces on the Apple Watch

For several versions of watchOS we can download watch faces, although Apple’s official option does not allow us to get out of its rules and regulations. That is to say, the spheres that you can download are simply different editions of existing dials. There are apps to be able to share these spheres, and one of the best is Watchfacely.

However, there is also another app that allows us to have almost any type of dial on our Apple Watch, a way to personalize it with dials from famous watches like Casio or Rolex. It is a special app called Clockology that we have already taught you how to configure correctly, because it is not something easy.

this is how you can fully personalize your Apple Watch. The spheres available are very customizable, and we can do it ourselves or download creations from other users. And if you want to customize it to the max and you’re an advanced user, you can power virtually any watch face on your Apple Watch.

