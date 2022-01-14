Peru vs. Panama: Ricardo Gareca and the changes in the starting lineup for the international friendly in Lima

The Peruvian National Team is developing its second week of training in Videna, getting ready for the match against Panama, one of the two friendlies that it will hold before being inserted again in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. There, its rivals will be Colombia and Ecuador, teams that are also fighting for the remaining Conmebol quotas for the World Cup.

The team led by Ricardo Gareca had a practice match last Wednesday against a team of foreigners who play in League 1 Betsson, being the victory for the ‘bicolor’ by 2-0.

In this commitment Marcos López and Andy Polo scored and facing the clash against the ‘canaleros, the attacker of the Portland Timbers of the MLS is emerging as one of the novelties in the starting eleven.

Andy Polo, who was active after eight months after suffering a left quadriceps rupture and presenting a torn meniscus, was taken into account by Ricardo Gareca this Friday in the team he formed.

Peru and the eleven that are ready to face Panama

In the trial, Pedro Gallese he remained in goal, while in defense there was a change. Aldo Corzo He was the right back, a position that Jhilmar Lora occupied before League 1. The rest of the last continued with Christian Ramos and Alexander Callens as a duo in the central defense and in the left sector was Mark Lopez.

Jesus Castillo, one of the players who impressed the technical team after the duel with League 1, continued as the axis of the midfield. Yoshimar Yotun he stood as inside left and Sergio Pena entered to form the trident of the steering wheel.

In the attack zone Andy Polo he was on the right flank instead of Oslimg Mora. It should be noted that, in his participation in the Peruvian National Team in the Ricardo Gareca cycle, he was a constant alternative in that function.

What’s more, edison flowers on the far left and alex valera as a center forward they were also part of the evaluation of the ‘Tiger’.

The Peruvian National Team will clash on Sunday, January 16, against Panama at the National Stadium in Lima, a match that will take place from 4:00 pm and will not have the presence of the public in the stands.

