Pita Saavedra assured that Rosie Rivera hated Jenni

In the middle of the family conflict facing the family of Jenni Rivera, the fans of the singer took up the controversial statements in which Pita Saavedra, aunt of the Band Diva, assured that Rose he hated his sister.

After the strong statements he made Chiquis Rivera against her aunt Rosie, whom she accused of having hidden that someone committed a robbery in one of Jenni’s companies, the controversy continues, as not only the family has replied to the accusations, but also the fans have collected some old family clashes.

On this occasion, a video began to circulate on TikTok where Pita Saavedra talked about how she supposedly was Rosie before her sister passed away. These images were taken from a YouTube video titled The false Christian is… where Pita exhibited some of her memories with her nieces. Saavedra herself also took up her own statements a few days ago.

The new controversy erupted since Jacqie announced that she is the new director of her mother’s companies, taking the position that Rosie previously held (Photo: EFE/ Iván Mejía/File)



The segment that began to circulate is where the singer’s aunt remembered when one day Jenni had to receive an award, so everyone in the family was eager to see the interpreter of neighborhood butterfly on television.

As he began to recount, Rosie would have been very upset from a very young age because all the attention was directed at her sister and she began to yell at everyone “They are already pending again the pinch * Jenni. She has me fed up, how I hate herSaavedra said. From that moment on, Pita thought that Rosie hated Jenni, because she would not only have reacted that way on one occasion.

“It wasn’t once, it was, that I heard, three times, more or less, and I said: ‘Wow, you hate your sister, do you envy her? do you have courage?’ And Jenni went out of her way for her, Jenni bought her even what she didn’t, what she asked for “

Pita assured that this behavior that the Great lady had towards his sister was due to the abuse Rosie suffered from Jenni’s first husband, because the singer would have felt guilty of what his minor lived at the hands of Trill Marin.

Pita in her videos has assured that it was Rosie who divided the Riveras since before the death of the “Diva de la Banda” (Photo: M. Tulia Pèrez Bocanegra/Cuartoscuro)

As Saavedra explained, Rosie did everything she could to get away from jenni to all the people who could keep what the Band Diva she gave him to be the closest to her. Pita pointed out that her niece allegedly “poisoned” Jenni with lies so that will be angry with Chiquis, whom the singer removed from her will shortly before she died.

“I knew that if I went against Jenni I would no longer have the money or the cars they brought, it was worth everything for the fame, the money, it was worth being with her baby, is that being a person of God? Do you care more about fame than God?

Saavedra’s words arise from the fact that Rosie has always defended that she has managed her life according to what God would have wanted, since she has declared herself as a faithful christian.

He assured that he has proof of everything he said throughout the video, because many times they communicated by message and with these the type of person that Rosie supposedly is would be demonstrated.

Pita has repeatedly mentioned her support for Jenni Rivera’s children and has exposed the alleged behaviors that Rosie had with Jenni (Photo: Screenshot)

On January 9, Pita shared a new video about what was said by Chiquis, where he took up these supposed behavior of his niece, in addition, defended Jenni’s children, as it has done since the rumors began about the audit carried out on Jenni Rivera Enterprises.

Finally, she said that the situation that the Riveras are experiencing makes her feel sad mainly because of what the children of the interpreter of Dear Partner. It also exploded again against those who are against them, since it assured that there were bigger robberies which are now known, but have not wanted to reveal.

