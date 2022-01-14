PREVIOUS – The Round Robin enters the countdown today

The last stretch of the All Against All calendar of the fall-winter baseball tournament finds the “Macorís” teams in a mad race towards the final series, while the “great and glorious” teams are slowly dying and their opportunities are reduced.

After the first 13 dates of the Round Robin, the Gigantes del Cibao (9-4) and the Estrellas Orientales (7-6) have placed themselves in an excellent position to compete for the title in the 2021-2022 season.

The Tigres del Licey and the Águilas Cibaeñas, who combine for 44 national titles, have fallen well behind with the same record of five wins and eight losses, four games out of first place and two out of second – the last one that gives the right to dispute the title. – with only five left to play.

The Giants receive the Tigres this Thursday starting at 7:30 at the Julián Javier stadium in San Francisco de Macorís where they are undefeated (6-0) in the All Against All.

Those coached by Luis Urueta have confirmed the favoritism with which they came out in the forecasts with a mark of 3-1 for one run, a .284 batting percentage, 12 home runs and a 2.93 earned run percentage, all statistics in the first place.

The blues have failed offensively, both in power (three home runs, 15 extra-base hits, 38 runs scored) and in contact (90 hits, 60 walks, 101 strikeouts and a .211 batting percentage). The good control of his pitchers (37 walks) and his good defense (six errors) have not served him well.

In the other game, the Stars receive the Eagles at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in San Pedro de Macorís.

The Orientals are playing for .500 as homeowners (3-3), but the Eagles have just one win in six road games.

After coming close to getting out of the competition, the Stars have come back with four straight wins with offense as their strong point.

The Greens lead the All Against All in runs scored (61), doubles (26), RBIs (58), bases on balls (69) and fewer strikeouts (77). They are the ones who have made the fewest errors (5) surpassing the worst percentage of earned runs (4.54) at this stage of the campaign.

The Eagles have not been able to win in close games with their records of 2-4 in games decided by one run and 0-2 in extra innings. Only Licey has fewer runs scored and RBIs, but they are second in saves (5).