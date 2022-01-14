Price of the dollar today January 13, peso gains another session

Today, Thursday, January 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3480 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 4 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.3133 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

Spinning two days in a row, the local currency advanced in the exchange rate in the course of a session without very marked trends, because the attention of investors is on the issue of reference rates in the US.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3133 – Sell: $20.3133

: Buy $20.3133 – Sell: $20.3133 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.61

: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.61 Bancomer: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.61 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60 Bajío Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.96

Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.96 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $19.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90 Santander: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93 Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.85 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.10

Regarding the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 42,768.5 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.30 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.