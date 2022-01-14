Priyanka Chopra responds to divorce rumors with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra refutes rumors about a crisis in her partner 0:46

(CNN) — Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has responded to speculation about her marriage to musician Nick Jonas.

The celebrity power couple tied the knot in December 2018 amid extravagant Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

However, in November last year rumors began to circulate that their three-year marriage was supposedly about to fall apart. This after the actress, 39, changed the name of her social media accounts from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra.

This was the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 0:47

The celebrity spoke with the magazine Vanity Fair for its February issue. In the cover story, published Thursday, Chopra discussed how the constant scrutiny of social media has changed the way she handles her career and personal life.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything behind me in that picture will be magnified and people will speculate,” admitted the star of Matrix Resurrections. “It’s just a professional hazard… Because of the noise of social media, because of how prevalent it is in our lives, I think it seems a lot bigger than it is. I think we give it a lot more credence in real life, And I don’t think I need that,” he explained.

Priyanka Chopra says she has become more ‘introverted’

The former Miss World, who was known to American audiences as FBI recruit Alex Parrish on the ABC series “Quantico”, has revealed that she has become more cautious and “introverted”. Precisely, because being in the center of attention “takes away a part of your soul”.

“Constantly trying to make sure I say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, don’t make a mistake, don’t trip because the whole world is going to watch,” she explained.

Chopra’s husband, one of three members of the pop group Jonas Brothers, said during the interview that the couple have created “boundaries” to ensure a level of privacy and “create that little safe haven for us with our friends and family.”

Looking ahead, Chopra said having a child together is “a big part of our wish for the future.” Also that, despite their hectic schedules, they “are not too busy to practice” having a baby.