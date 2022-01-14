Probable line-up of the Colombian National Team for the preparation match against Honduras | Colombia selection

The Colombian National Team has everything ‘square’ to face its counterpart from Honduras, this Sunday, starting at 5:30 in the afternoon, and with an exclusive LIVE broadcast on Gol Caracol and www.GolCaracol.com.

Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the ‘tricolor’, would already have the eleventh starter ready in his head for this preparation match, which will take place in the United States and which will serve to continue with a view to the double day that is coming in the Qualifiers South American.

In fact, in ‘Blog Deportivo’, from ‘Blu Radio’, Fabio Poveda gave the names that the Valle del Cauca strategist has in mind for the match.

“José Luis Chunga; Andrés Román, Andrés Llinás, Homer Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Andrés Colorado or Steven Vega; Juan Fernando Quintero, Yimmi Chará, Harold Preciado; Miguel Ángel Borja”, was the team that the journalist gave.

Thus, everything would be said for the national team to go out on the field on Sunday to seek a victory that gives them confidence in the face of what is coming on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It should also be noted that the FCF revealed the arbitration list that will be present at the game against the Hondurans.

These are the judges for the match against Honduras

Center Referee: David Gomez (Costa Rica)

David Gomez (Costa Rica) Assistant 1: Jermaine Yee Sing (Jamaica)

Jermaine Yee Sing (Jamaica) Wizard 2: Victor Ramirez (Costa Rica)

Victor Ramirez (Costa Rica) Fourth referee Steffon Dewar (Jamaica)

When and where are the next matches of the Colombian National Team in the South American Qualifiers?

The next rival of the ‘tricolor’, on the way to the World Cup, will be against Peru, on January 28, starting at 4 in the afternoon, in Barranquilla, and on February 2 they will face Argentina, starting at 6:30 pm, in the south of our continent.