Pumas would make a single change with respect to the team that came out against Toluca

The university team is already in Querétaro to face the Roosters this Friday as part of matchday 2.

The Brazilian duo will start from the beginning
Pumas arrived this Thursday Queretaro for the duel that will take place tomorrow Friday against the Roosters at the start of matchday 2 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. The troop commanded by Andres Lillini traveled without Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Nicolas Freire and Cristian Battocchio, the three feline losses for this commitment.

After the goleada in the debut against the Toluca, the Argentine coach does not plan to modify the eleven that gave an exhibition in Ciudad Universitaria as it has not been seen for a long time. But nevertheless, Higor Meritao It would be the only variant in relation to the team that played against the Red Devils three days ago.

The carioca would enter the starting lineup instead of Marco Garcia, who had a good role on date 1 but was replaced by Meritao himself. As a point in favor for the South American is that he was present on the scoreboard to join the goal party on Monday night.

In addition, he would join the Brazilian duo that was dispatched with three of the five goals that the Auriazules converted. And it is that José Rogério and Diogo de Oliveira made Juan Ignacio Dinenno forget in the offensive, so Lillini will not move a pin in the attack front.

In this way, the Pumas lineup to face Querétaro would be made up of: Alfredo Talavera; Efraín Velarde, Ricardo Galindo, Arturo Ortiz, Alan Mozo; Leonel López, Higor Meritao, Sebastián Saucedo, Favio Álvarez; Diogo de Oliveira and Jose Rogerio.

