Putin faces the dangers of supporting his authoritarian allies

Coercing allies is not unusual for major regional powers. The Soviet Union — which Putin misses and often laments over its disintegration — sent tanks to Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan. However, he united his empire through communism, which instilled a common mission and a sense of existential conflict with the capitalist West.

Now that capitalism and pretensions to democracy are the norm on both sides of the former Iron Curtain, there is little to justify allegiance to Moscow beyond the desire of post-Soviet strongmen to help each other stay in power.

“There is no real ideological glue holding this motley alliance of people with very different interests together,” said Timothy M. Frye, a political scientist at Columbia University.

Putin’s sphere of influence, for all the trouble he causes the West, is increasingly a cage of his own making. The more he relies on force to support the aging and unpopular autocrats on Russia’s periphery, the more his alliance begins to find itself hemmed in, both by domestic dissent and Western pressure abroad.

As a result, the threats that Putin tries to avoid are increasing. Ukraine rushes into the arms of the West. Provocations from Belarus, sparked by the government’s crackdown on growing dissent, have caused Europe to unite against its Moscow-friendly political leader. And protesters in Kazakhstan have long been demanding change.