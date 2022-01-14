Quebec announces that it will fine the unvaccinated and appointments skyrocket

These masks are effective against omicron 0:49

(CNN) — A day after Quebec said it would financially penalize residents who don’t get vaccinated, the Canadian province’s health minister said on Wednesday that appointments for first injections skyrocketed.

“That’s encouraging!” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted, noting that appointments for first doses on Tuesday were the highest in days.

The penalty for the unvaccinated would not apply to those with a medical exemption, and details have not been announced, although officials said the amount to be collected would be “significant.”

The Quebec government says that while nearly 90% of eligible Quebecers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the unvaccinated remain a burden on the province’s public health system. .

At a briefing Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would not weigh in on whether Quebec’s economic sanction for the unvaccinated was good policy, saying he needed to see more details.

Does getting infected with ómicron result in immunity to the virus? 0:58

Trudeau defends vaccination mandates

Trudeau stressed that Canada has strict vaccination mandates for airline and train passengers, federal workers and federally regulated workplaces.

“And for people who remain hesitant or choose not to get vaccinated, they’re losing privileges to do certain things, whether it’s getting on a train or a plane, whether it’s traveling internationally, whether it’s getting on with a job in public service,” Trudeau said at a news conference on Wednesday, acknowledging that there is an ongoing debate about how best to incentivize the unvaccinated.

Last week, Quebec, where almost a quarter of Canadians live, announced that residents would have to be vaccinated to buy alcohol or cannabis. Proof of vaccination is also required to eat out at restaurants, go to the gym, or attend sporting events.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos added that while the new Quebec sanction may not violate Canadian health laws, vaccination is the way out of the pandemic and mandates have been a useful tool in Canada.

What are the European countries that have vaccinated the least? 0:53

“We’ve also shown at the federal level that vaccination mandates work, 99% of public officials, almost 99% of public officials at the federal level are fully vaccinated or soon will be,” Duclos said at a news conference in Ottawa this Wednesday.

Public health officials say the vast majority of Quebec hospital patients remain unvaccinated. Officials have not said how many hospitalized Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.