Rays bullpen receiver Jean Ramirez dies by suicide

The death of the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen receiver, Puerto Rican Jean Ramírez, was a suicide, according to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper published this Friday.

The death of Ramírez, 28, was reported Tuesday by the team for which the former player worked as a coach, specifically as a catcher for pitchers in the bullpen.

The former baseball player was found dead a day earlier, Monday, in a field next to a creek bed near his family’s home in Fort Worth, according to authorities.

Although the reason for his death was not reported at the beginning of the week, according to the newspaper, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas certified on Thursday that it was a suicide.

“The loss of our son has been the most painful experience we have ever had. Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t see the signs. Fighting in silence is not right”, were statements from the family through the Rays organization.

“It is our commitment to honor the life of our son by helping other families. No parent should have to deal with the loss of their child. We are so grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, whom we consider our family, for their love and support. Our son felt loved by all of you.”

Funeral services will be held Sunday in Texas, the Times reported.

As a player, Ramírez spent three seasons in the minor leagues after being selected in the 28th round of the 2016 rookie draft after a career in college baseball. For the past three years he was a bullpen catcher for the Rays’ big league team.

“Jean was an amazing teammate and friend,” said manager Kevin Cash. “He brought so much passion and energy every day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to everyone who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and the most contagious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed.”

The PAS Line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help people with suicidal behavior or mental health problems such as: depression, domestic violence and anxiety disorders, among others. If you have or know someone with suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-981-0023 immediately.