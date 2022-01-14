Real Madrid vs Athletic Club de Bilbao: Date, time and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup final

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao will play the final of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia after leaving FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, respectively, on the road.
The Basque team qualified for the final after surprising the colchoneros (1-2) thanks to goals from Yeray Álvarez and Nico Williams, in just three minutes, overcoming Joao Félix’s initial goal and confirming their presence in the final fight for the first title of the season.
In the first semi-final, Real Madrid struggled to beat Barça 3-2 in extra time and reach the final of the Spanish Super Cup thanks to a goal by Uruguayan Fede Valverde in the 98th minute of extra time.
Before they had gone ahead twice through Vinicius and Karim Benzema for the meringues, while Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati equalized on both occasions, which caused them to go into extra time, where Valverde defined.
DATE AND TIME OF THE FINAL
The final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao will be played on Sunday the 16th of this month at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
Marcelino García Toral’s team is the current champion of the Spanish Super Cup and defeated Real Madrid in the semifinals of the previous edition.
The match will begin at 12:30 pm in Honduras (at 7:30 pm Spanish peninsular time).
In Honduras, the final can be seen on the Sky payment service and in Spain on the #Vamos de Movistar channel, accessible on the aforementioned pay television platform.