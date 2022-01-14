Real Madrid vs Athletic Club de Bilbao: Date, time and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao will play the final of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia after leaving FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, respectively, on the road.

The Basque team qualified for the final after surprising the colchoneros (1-2) thanks to goals from Yeray Álvarez and Nico Williams, in just three minutes, overcoming Joao Félix’s initial goal and confirming their presence in the final fight for the first title of the season.

In the first semi-final, Real Madrid struggled to beat Barça 3-2 in extra time and reach the final of the Spanish Super Cup thanks to a goal by Uruguayan Fede Valverde in the 98th minute of extra time.