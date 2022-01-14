Real Madrid wants a footballer from arch-rival Barcelona

Although for now it is only a rumor, everything seems to indicate that Real Madrid wants a Barcelona player. After the Whites’ 3-2 victory in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, some local media pointed out that the Merengues want to strengthen their defense, and have set their sights on the arch-rival team.

This is because the people from the capital were already looking for a player for the central defense position, Antonio Rüdiger, but bringing in the Chelsea player has become more complicated than they expected and, therefore, they are now looking elsewhere.

It is quite rare for a player from these teams to go on to play for the other, but it has already happened, as with the famous case of Luis Figo.

According to the radio program Sin Concessions, Araujo is the player that the white team wants, although there are no negotiations underway, for now, at least not officially.

The idea is to convince Araujo not to sign a contract renewal, in order to lower his cost at the end of this season, since his contract ends in 2023, or, in any case, wait until he is a free agent once he is ready. fully comply. In that sense, it is not a signing planned for now, but for the immediate future.

Already in the past, in addition to Figo, there have been other cases in which Catalan players left for Madrid. It happened with Javier Saviola, an Argentine striker, in 2007, who left the culé team for the capital. And also with Julen Lopetegui, who left Barcelona in 1994 to later wear the merengue camisole While that of Figo, the most remembered about these cases, occurred in 2000.

Rüdiger’s affair was complicated because the center-back, who was requested by merengue coach Carlo Ancelotti, began talks with his team, Chelsea, to renew.

On the other hand, Barcelona is still looking for a former Real player. It is about Álvaro Morata, from Juventus, although his coach has already said that he will not leave. The striker is a priority for DT Xavi Hernández, and in the operation, according to Sport, it is not ruled out to offer the Dutchman Memphis Depay, who was taken to the Culé team by former coach Ronald Koeman, but who almost does not count now for Xavi.

