Robbie Williams “gives away” his haunted mansion

Robert Williams He announced that he will sell his mansion at a gift price as he says it is haunted. When he bought it, the singer paid $ 12 million and it is currently estimated to be worth $ 6 million more.

But nevertheless, Robert Williams he is selling it for half that price out of terror. It was in September when the singer and his wife offered the mansion for 9 million dollars.

Robbie Williams’ Haunted House

The price cut is shocking during these years of the pandemic where all prices have gone up. The property is from the 18th century and has 29 hectares along with its own soccer field, tennis court, 23 meter long swimming pool, gym and helicopter hangar.

in 2020 Robert Williams He said he was leaving the house with his wife and four children because of the terror they felt when he realized it was haunted.

“If there is a great sorrow, a great pain or a tragedy, I think it can penetrate the walls and leave an essence there that remains for a long, long time,” said Robbie Williams according to Daily Mail.

Robert Williams He said the mansion also smells “horrible” because of a nearby dump. He even took one of his daughters out of the room where she slept due to the terror they felt being there.

