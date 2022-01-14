Robbie Williams “gives away” his haunted mansion

Robert Williams He announced that he will sell his mansion at a gift price as he says it is haunted. When he bought it, the singer paid $ 12 million and it is currently estimated to be worth $ 6 million more.

But nevertheless, Robert Williams he is selling it for half that price out of terror. It was in September when the singer and his wife offered the mansion for 9 million dollars.

