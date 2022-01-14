Salcedo wants to leave, but there is still no negotiation: Piojo

Jessica Mendez

What was an open secret was confirmed Miguel HerreraCarlos Salcedo he wants to leave tigers and as the fans know, it is not something new, El Piojo says that since the last tournament he already wanted to emigrate.

Given this, Herrera points out that he will not only think that a negotiation benefits the club, but also the defense, since he knows that his desire is to try other airs, although for now he assures that no negotiation has been initiated (with Toronto F.C.).

“It is not being negotiated, there is a proposal that the club has been hearingor, we are not closed to not listening to any proposals by any player, more at the request of the player from the last tournament, not this oneThey will sit down with Carlos’s people to see what they really want to do, it is a proposal, there is no established negotiation, the proposal was arrived and it will be analyzed with the board and I will discuss it with them.

“I would like to have the complete squad, I can respond to the concerns of a player or negotiation if it happens, I am going to put my idea on the table and we will start talking, see the proposal and see what is convenient for both parties, we will never think of something that It is only convenient for the club because if the boy really wants to emigrate, it is also cutting off his wishes, I see Carlos happy and we have to talk with the board with his representative and establish if there is a negotiation with the other team, “he said.

And the defender for Tigres?

Herrera recalled that they dropped the negotiation for Nino Mota and now it could come from Toronto FC, Yeferson Soteldo, in an exchange for Salcedo.

“We’re not in a hurry, we were going for a center back that fell to us due to the interests of other assets, Tigres asks for what was asked for but it wasn’t closed, we have a complete team, we’re not in a hurry, we don’t want to bring in just to bring in or fill spaces, we have the possibility of bringing abroad through space, but we have Mexicans of a good level, foreigners are already participating and we are with that idea of ​​not making mistakes and bringing what is worthwhile, we have time,” he said.

