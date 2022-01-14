Salma Hayek publishes her breasts in the foreground wearing a sensual neckline

Once again, the prized attributes of Salma Hayek They are once again a topic of conversation on social networks. This time, the Hollywood actress left her breasts in the foreground while wearing a yellow dress and a sensual neckline. The images are from old data and the interpreter of Frida Khalo wanted to bring her back on her Instagram account.

At 54 years old, Salma Hayek It seems frozen in time. Not even in dreams does he look his age. This without mentioning the figure that shows off every time in a bikini. “I’m taking them in a yellow submarine to the past,” wrote the Mexican while She boasted a neckline where her breasts were largely visible to her fans. He also published along with that others in which he wore yellow suits. There is no doubt that it is one of his favorite colors.

Few days ago, Salma Hayek He enjoyed the end of the year with his family very close to the sea. There she did not miss an opportunity to pose in bathing suits, drink her good tequilas and enjoy her animals and life in general.

