Santos vs Tigres Liga MX 2022: summary, result and goals of the match

January 12, 2022 10:08 p.m.

Match originally scheduled for the weekend, had to be postponed due to the large number of infections that occurred on Tigers Club in their ranks. A few days later than planned, the felines and the Warriors, in something that is already a common cross between these, not only in the regular phases of the league.

A game that usually generates expectations because both have been two clubs that in recent years have animated the leagues, and they have won some leagues, especially tigers, who lived his most successful decade in history with several titles, not just national championships.

None of the clubs moved especially during the transfer market, even so, they have powerful squads with differential talent, which many would like to have in their ranks. Plus the return of Peter Caixinha, you had to keep an eye on it.

The return of the Portuguese to the League MX It was surprising, although well received. After 2 years away from Aztec soil, plus what he has at his disposal, he put together this eleven as the first of his return to the Region lagoon:

Carlos Acevedo; Mathues Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Alan Cervantes, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Otero, Brian Lozano, Ayrton Preciado, Ignacio Jeraldino. They were chosen by Caixinha.

The most sensitive casualty you see on your campus is that of Diego Valdes, player who became part of the Eagles of America. It will not be easy to replace the former Saints, and it seems that he does not plan to do so, because in principle with his first eleven it denotes the lack of a natural midfielder who occupies the area where he played Chilean.

Of the two teams that moved the most in the market, they were the tigers who brought some players to their ranks. Controversial reinforcements, because not everyone wants him with his shirt, others generate enthusiasm in the fans.

Miguel Herrera has a debt with the fans feline, because they were not satisfied in the forms that tigers missed the final Opening 2021, when they had the pass in their hand, that is why the board has backed it with two reinforcements of their own, which ranks them both as starters:

Nahuel Guzman; Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Guido Pizarro, Juan Purata, Jesús Angulo; Juan Pablo Vigón, Sebastián Córdova, Florian Thauvin; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Carlos Gonzalez. They were the ones chosen by the ‘Piojo’ Herrera.

He asked Angle, the board complied. He asked Cordova, the board complied. TO Herrera They brought him the two Olympic medalists he asked for for his ranks, and he puts them in from his first chance. The ‘stitch’ Angle comes from being a key piece for Atlas would raise the cup again as league champions, 70 years later.

For your part Cordova, by fate, his pass to Chivas fell, and reached tigers to return with the coach that he got performance in America, and positioned him as one of the best young Mexicans. We’ll see if he takes out that potential again.

The first half of the match

With a luxury guest in the transmission of TUDN as it is Oribe Peralta, who announced during the day 12 from January his retirement from professional football, the game began with the teams actually changed to what we saw the previous tournament.

The most drastic change was Saints, since it went from an electric, dynamic football and pressure with Almada, to one colder, calculating and not as thrown up as they were with the Uruguayan.

Without many clear goalscoring actions, tigers He was the closest to scoring the goal, however, or his shots did not lead to the goal, or they met the hands of Charles Acevedo, who also did not need to work miracles to stop those balls.

The felines proposed more, they were the one who went to the front, had in florian Thauvin The agitator of his football, the Frenchman with a lot of freedom came to invent plays on his own, but they did not have the ability to break the zero, and without goals, the match ended its first half.

The first 45 minutes were somewhat lackluster, with very few clear chances, Saints found no way to break through the defense of tigers, and practically did not see his face Nahuel Guzman in the first half of the match, I had a lot to adjust Peter Caixinha, if he intended to take the 3 points.

The second half of Santos vs Tigres

Coach Portuguese made the necessary adjustments with his men, and all that had not offended Saints in the first 45 minutes, he did it in the first 10 of the second half. Soon they began to knock on the door of Nahuel.

In a play of few touches, the Warriors achieved for the first time in the whole game, they were able to break the defensive line of the felines. With a little kind of wall between Brian Lush Y Ferdinand they will gorry, the ‘Egg’ fired a very powerful shot, which with the collaboration of Nahuel Guzman, slipped into the Argentine’s goal, and put the first of the match.

Despite the goal against tigers he did not ‘lower his arms’, and continued attacking, looking for the score that would allow them to tie the game. On several occasions the felines they knocked on the door of Saints, trying to break the zero, giving the central defenders a lot of work lagoons.

tigers kept pushing, and as the saying goes: “The pitcher goes to the water so much until it breaks”. with a center of Sebastian Cordova from the right, Charles Salcedo received the ball from the front, with an acrobatic shot, plus the fortune of a deflection, which beat Acevedo, and put the final tie in the match.