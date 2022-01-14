Sergiño Dest faces an uncertain future at Barcelona, ​​which does not rule out his departure

BARCELONA — Sergiño Dest’s future at Barcelona remains up in the air after he was left out of the squad for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in which Xavi Hernández’s team lost 3-2 against Real Madrid.

Sources close to the North American winger assure ESPN that Dest does not want to leave the Camp Nou during the winter market, but the Catalan club still do not dare to rule out his departure.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and some other Premier League teams are attentive to his situation, and Barcelona are aware that his departure could help finance the arrival of the center forward that Xavi is asking for.

Barça have already signed Dani Alves and Ferran Torres but Xavi would also like to reinforce the attack with a specialist for the ‘9’ position.

In this sense, after ruling out Edinson Cavani, Alvaro Morata continues to be the priority but Juventus, where he is on loan from Atlético de Madrid, has already made it clear that his departure will not be easy.

ESPN reported in December that Barça was open to hearing offers for Dest but the footballer still hopes to reverse the situation and convince Xavi that he deserves a place in his team.

However, the side’s environment believes that Xavi has not yet been able to see the best Dest due to the various physical problems he has suffered since the Catalan coach’s arrival on the Barcelona bench.

Dest, who also tested positive for COVID-19 in early January, is now fully recovered and looks fit to compete for a right-back spot with Alves, now 38, and academy player Oscar Mingueza.

Barça, for their part, seem to have different plans and, as ESPN announced, they want to sign César Azpilicueta once his contract with Chelsea ends in the summer.

Emerson Royal and Arthur Melo have already experienced similar cases in the past. Both insisted in public and in private that they wanted to continue at Barcelona but ended up signing for Tottenham and Juventus, respectively, seeing that they did not fit into the Catalan club’s plans.

Barça won the battle against Bayern for the signing of Dest in 2020 after paying 20 million euros to Ajax for his transfer.

Different sources reveal to ESPN that the German club has kept in contact with the player since then and last summer tested the possibility of acquiring his services through a transfer that included a purchase option of close to 25 million euros.

Chelsea, who have long lost Reece James and Ben Chilwell to injury, are also keeping an eye on his situation as Dest can play on the right as well as the left.

In addition, the same sources slip that there are other Premier League teams interested while Atlético is also on the lookout due to the problems it is having to close the signing of Valencian player Daniel Wass, the one chosen by the mattress club to replace Kieran Trippier .