Sevilla signed a great player in Tecatito, he already deserved it: Saved

Although he reaches the maximum rival of Betis, he is a compatriot and Andrés Guardado has nothing but praise for Jesús Manuel Corona, the famous Tecatito who is already a Sevilla player. Interviewed in Spain to find out first-hand the qualities of the Mexican, the Little Prince was clear in describing him.

“I spoke with him in the summer, which sounded then, it was to talk to him about the city. He just congratulated me on the record and I tell them he is a great player, unfortunately it goes to our rival. His level needs it and he can make the leap in quality in this league. It would be nice to face him in the Derby”, expressed the Tricolor captain for the media South Channel Radio.

Mediotiempo was able to know that Tecatito Corona’s contract with Sevilla will be in force until 2025 and it will be his first experience in Spain, but third in Europe after passing through the clubs FC Twente from the Netherlands and FC Porto from Portugal, with which he managed to be the Most Valuable Player of that league in the 2019-2020 Season.

Andres Guardado’s record

Last January 9, Andrew Saved became the Mexican with more official parties in the Old Continent when arriving at 496. For the midfielder, what this mark reflects is perseverance in a career that had its first European adventure in 2007 with Deportivo La Coruña.

“The record tells you about a stable, long career and maintaining a level. I give it a lot of value beyond the record, I’m very proud, it’s in my head to keep myself at the highest level. A World Cup is coming and my dream is to be there,” he declared.

Finally, about his near future having contract valid until this summer, the 35-year-old claimed that the Betis is his priority to continue playing, although he does not know what fate may hold for him in six months.