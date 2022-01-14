Sharon Fonseca reappears and tells how Gianluca Vacchi and his daughter Blu are after getting COVID-19

This 2022 has started in an atypical way for Gianluca Vacchi, Sharon Fonseca and their daughter together, the little blu jerusalem, which celebrated its first year of life last October. The family was infected with coronavirus and after testing positive they spent the beginning of the year in isolation.

“As you know, at the beginning of the year we came out positive, so we were lost for that,” says Sharon Fonseca in a video that she posted on Instagram stories.

The Venezuelan model confessed that she was lucky not to have had symptoms to be able to take care of her partner and her daughter, who did feel bad. “Gian was the first and then the girl, thank God I didn’t have any symptoms so I was able to take care of them both,” says the model.

“Gian felt bad the first few days and thank God he recovered quickly and the baby did not feel well for three days and still has some symptoms but much better. We are out of this,” adds Sharon Fonseca in the videos , while Blu is heard in the background.

The model and influencer explains that this is why she has been lost in recent weeks on social networks and away from her mobile phone.

The family, who is already recovering, has been in the city of Miami (Florida) since the end of last year. in the city of the sun Christmas passed and New Year’s Eve.

The last publication that the Venezuelan shared on her Instagram wall is a collection of images with which she welcomed 2022. In them she appears with the Italian businessman, together with her family and posing alone.

“Happy New Year friends!! May this be a year full of love, health and happiness, where we can meet our loved ones, where we can succeed in our projects and where some magic happens. I love you! And thank you for all the support and love during 2021. Now welcome 2022, “he wrote to welcome the new year.

