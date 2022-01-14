Signings of Cristian Pavón and Robert Morales fall with Cruz Azul

The Machine is still looking for a forward and a central defender to strengthen itself in Clausura 2022

Cristian Pavon Y Robert Morales they will not be players of Blue Cross, at least not in this winter market.

Reynoso hopes to add a forward and a defender to Cruz Azul in Clausura 2022. imago7

Various sources consulted by ESPN in Mexico, Argentina and Paraguay confirmed to ESPN that none of these strikers will reach The Machine.

Although the cement board sought through various proposals to convince Boca Juniors to sell their 25-year-old striker, sources told this medium that there was no way to approach an agreement, for which Pavón was ruled out.

“There are no chances, it’s over. Pavón is not going to Blue Cross“Said a source in Argentina, version confirmed by another informant this Thursday:” We are not going for Pavón. “

In the last few hours, Atlético Mineiro from Brazil has shown interest in Cristian Pavon, who has less than six months left on his contract with Boca and for which Blue Cross offered to pay a transfer of just under 3 million dollars in this winter market, or to send Guillermo Fernández in exchange, whose relationship with La Maquina expires on June 30 and, like Pavón, he could go out as a free player in the summer without leaving any money to his home club.

On the other hand, two different sources from Paraguay confirmed to ESPN that neither the guaraní striker Robert Morales will arrive at La Maquina, after the interest shown by the sky-blue team in signing him from Cerro Porteño.

Although there are approaches from Turkey and Brazil for Morales, the sources affirmed that Cerro does not want to let him go in this winter market, with which it is probable that the Paraguayan attacker will remain in his team.

Follow the bid for a central defender

The sources also said that while Blue Cross The operation of the also Paraguayan Alexis Duarte, central defender of Cerro Porteño, is not ruled out, said negotiation has cooled in recent days and now the sky-blue club looks the other way to have two options.

This is the central defender Leo Pereira, a 25-year-old Flamengo player, and who has a left-handed profile as required by the Peruvian coach John Reynoso.

Blue Cross expects to close in the next few days either Pereira or Duarte to shore up the cement behind.