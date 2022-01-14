Sinéad O’Connor hospitalized days after her son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor has apologized for worrying her followers with her posts on Twitter.

(CNN) — Sinéad O’Connor was hospitalized a week after her 17-year-old son was found dead.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer shared with her followers that she was headed to the hospital Thursday night for help after posting a series of disturbing messages on Twitter about planning to take her own life.

“I have decided to follow my son. There is no point in living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he is gone,” she wrote on an unverified Twitter account linked to her official profile.

O’Connor, who has been open about her own mental struggles and suicidal thoughts in the past, went on to say that she felt “lost.” Also that she blamed herself for the death of her teenage son.

The mother-of-four followed up on the thread an hour later, apologizing for her alarming posts and assuring fans that she was seeking medical attention.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. Now I’m with the police on my way to the hospital. I’m sorry I bothered you all,” she posted. She added: “I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help for a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

O’Connor’s representatives declined to comment on the matter to CNN.

Shane O’Connor’s body was discovered on January 7, two days after he disappeared, the company representing the singer confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

O’Connor announced his death on Twitter, saying his “beautiful” son “decided to end his earthly struggle.”

“Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” he wrote. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Call 1-800-273-8255 in the US to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Provides free and confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people in suicidal or distressed crisis. You can learn more about their services here, including their guide on what to do if you spot suicidal signs on social media. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone about how you can help someone in crisis. Call 1-866-488-7386 for TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community.

For assistance outside the US, the International Association for Suicide Prevention provides a global directory of resources and international hotlines. You can also turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

See here where to look for help in Latin American countries and Spain.