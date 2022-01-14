So you can find the videos that are sent to you by WhatsApp

Searching for files on WhatsApp is not complicated and you can find those videos, photos or audios that were sent to you several weeks ago quickly and easily by following these steps:

Our WhatsApp is full of a media medley to which sometimes we do not pay much attention. We see what they send us, we delete it and continue with our things, but it can also happen in the case in which you feel the need to find a video, photo or file that was sent to you a long time ago. Quickly accessing all the files stored in WhatsApp is easy. Let’s see what options we have.

Photos and videos will appear arranged chronologically which will make your search much easier if you have any reference to the date of the sending of the video you want to find in question. It should be noted that if at any time you have deleted it from the chat itself, it will no longer appear in the Files tab, since you will have deleted it from the history.

If you find that the video or the image appears blurry and does not load, this means the conversation has the image, but the file is not on your phone. This happens because a copy of WhatsApp has not been made on the mobile or SD card. In the case of the iPhone, it is possible to activate or deactivate that the backup copies are made with or without videos.

Access videos on Android

In Android there is an alternative with which we can search for videos and multimedia files where they are saved by default. The path to your location is /sdcard/WhatsApp/Media/ folder. If you have internal storage, the WhatsApp folder will be in the internal memory. If you don’t have internal memory, the WhatsApp folder will be on your SD card.

In addition to being able to search for videos and multimedia files in specific chats or groups, on Android when we open the WhatsApp app if we click on the search button we can also filter by the type of file we want to search for.

Find videos on iPhone

As in Android, on an iPhone as soon as you enter the WhatsApp application and click on the top part where the search section is, a drop-down will appear in which we can find videos, photos, GIFs, links, documents and audio of all the conversations and groups that we have in the application.

By default, the images and videos you receive on WhatsApp are automatically saved in the Photos folder of your iPhone in the WhatsApp folder. In it you can also find the videos that they send you.

However, there are some iPhone users who do not like this option because they feel that occupies internal storage of the phone, since the iPhone does not have the possibility of expanding its memory through an SD card. If you have an iPhone and want to disable this feature, you will have to open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Chats and disable Save to camera roll.