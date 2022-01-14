Spanish League – FC Barcelona: Sergio Dest stands up to Xavi and will not leave Barcelona

ANDthe future of Sergio Dest is in the air. The American winger seems to have no place in the team he has formed Xavi Hernndez, missing the last matches and without even being considered for the bench in the Clsico against Madrid.

Everything would indicate that Dest would be out of the team, but at least not in this winter market, since he will reject the rest of the offers that come from the Bayern and Chelsea to prove his worth to Xavi, according to ESPN.

The Dest’s problem is that, since the new strategist arrived, the side has gone through many problems from injuries to the positive to COVID-19 that kept him away from the return of Spanish football and with the few opportunities that this one gave him, he could not convince him.

Now, Dest is back and ready to fight for a spot and intending to stay on the team, although within the squad they would see it as an option to go out and help the team’s coffers to be able to reinforce the squad.

The clearest offer so far comes from the Bayern who offered 25 million for Dest, exceeding the 20 million they spent with Ajax to bring him, while Chelsea will be close to that offer, although there is no closer approach.

In this season, Dest has only played 16 games in all competitions who has played with only three assists, but has not seen activity since December 4.