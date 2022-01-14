Spider-Man comic book page auctioned for $3.36 million

Page number 25 of number 8 of the “Secret Wars” comic, in which “Spiderman” appears dressed in a black suit for the first time, has broken a new record in the world of auctions by being sold for 3.36 million Dollars.

As reported by the American auction house Heritage Actions, with this price paid by an anonymous buyer, the barrier that currently existed in the world of comic auctions is broken, and that until now was held by a 1974 edition of “The Incredible Hulk” which offered a preview of the first appearance of “Wolverine”.

Specifically, the material sold at an auction held yesterday in Dallas started with a price of 330,000 dollars, but the figure rose rapidly until it was awarded for 3.36 million dollars.

According to the auction house, page 25 was made by Mike Zeck for number 8 of the comic “Secret Wars” (1984), a material that stands out for being the first time that Spider-Man appears with the black suit that would lead to the appearance of the character “Venom”.

According to Joe Mannarino, director of comics at Heritage Auctions, this auction shows that “comics art is as loved and valuable as anything put on a canvas.”