Summary of the match Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club (1-2) GOALS

The Spanish Super Cup could repeat owner, since the Atletico Madrid fell 1-2 with him Athletic on the Semifinal of the competition, who could be two-time champions, after last year they beat Barcelona in the Final.

Surprise in Saudi Arabia, the mattresses they just couldn’t and in the final part received two goals and they were left out of the fight for title that they will fight the Real Madrid and the Athletic.

In this duel there was Mexican participation with Hector Herrera, who entered 7 minutes from the end.

The match began moved and at minute 1 there was a disallowed goal against Atlético when Joao Félix scored inside the area, the Portuguese was ahead.

Athletic tried at 10′ through Iñaki Williams with a shot at the hands of Jan Oblak.

Dani García had another goal for Athletic at 28′ with a shot over the mattress goal.

It was up to 62‘ when the score was opened. Atletico made it 1-0 when Felix headed in, but before entering, Unai Simón hit the ball and they gave the goalkeeper an own goal.

Those from Bilbao searched and at 64′, Oblak saved those from Madrid by stopping Íñigo Martínez’s header on the line.

13 minutes from the end, Yeray Álvarez made it 1-1 by finishing off a header over Renán Lodi and leveling the match.

Athletic kept trying to at 80′ he was nothing from the goal and got it a minute later, in both it was Nick Williams the main subject, first shot and Oblak deflected him and in the corner kick he added element of finding the ball and with a good shot hit the left post made it 2-1.

Atlético stayed with 10 men at 94′ for the expulsion via VAR to Jose Maria Gimenez .

The final whistle came and the surprise in the Spanish competition, where it was expected that the Super Cup would be defined with the Madrid Classic.

