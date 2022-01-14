Survivors of the building fire in New York demand compensation for up to 3,000 million dollars | Univision News Events

A couple of survivors of the fire in a residential building in the Bronx, New York, which last Sunday claimed the lives of 17 people, eight of them children, filed a complaint against the managers of the building and against the city mayor in which demand compensation of 1,000 million dollars.
The local channel ABC7 showed the complaint filed by the couple formed by Rosa Reyes and Félix Martínez, who presented it “individually and on behalf of others in a similar situation”, and described it as “the first complaint”, predicting that other similar ones will follow.
The demand also seeks class action status, alleging that those affected have a collective right up to $3 billion in damages.
The Hispanic couple filed the claim with the Bronx Supreme Court. In the letter they blame the four management companies of the building, identified as Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, Lich Investment Group, Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs claim to have suffered injuries in that fire and point out the failures that surfaced in the incident: do not ensure the automatic closing of metal doors; malfunctioning smoke detectors; not providing adequate heating and allow fire alarm errors.
The fire broke out when an electric heater caught fire and burned a mattress on the second floor; when the residents of that apartment rushed out of the house, they left the door open and that caused the fire and smoke to rise rapidly through the 19-story building, which contained 120 apartments.
Some return to the burned building and others prepare funerals for the victims
In the testimonies given by the victims in the first hours, many repeated that the fire alarms went off all the time and few took them seriously anymore; others mentioned that the central heating was very low and it was cold in the apartments.
According to the chain, some residents have begun to return to their apartments if they were not badly damaged, while others continue to stay in hotels at the expense of the municipality while they process public aid.
Authorities identified the 17 dead people, with a 2-year-old boy being the youngest fatal victim. A large majority of the deceased belonged to two or three families, from Gambia, of Muslim religion, who used to go to the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque.
There will most likely be funerals in the next several days.