Tecatito Corona is already in Seville and it is filtered that he will use the ‘9’

Jesús Corona is ready to officially start his stage as a new Sevilla player, he arrived on Spanish soil on Thursday night (local), where he even posed with the Sevilla shirt, revealing the number he will wear: ‘9’.

tecatito He passed the medical exams to seal his contract, which, according to reports, will be for three and a half years with the Andalusian team and would be ready to immediately put himself under the command of coach Julen Lopetegui. Sources assured ESPN that the transfer was closed in €3.5m plus variables.

Arrival of Tecatito in Seville

as reported ESPN since last Tuesday, the Spaniards put enough money on the table to take the Mexican who ended his contract with porto In the summer of 2022, the Dragons had no choice but to let the Sonoran out so as not to be left empty-handed in June when Corona could leave the institution for free.

tecatito start working as soon as possible Seville to try to debut with the Andalusians no later than next weekend, Corona has the advantage that he is not a foreigner in the Sevillian squad and there is no inconvenience to be immediately registered in the Spanish League and can start playing with your new club.



It should be noted that Corona has the advantage that he knows coach Julen Lopetegui very well and it was the express request of the Spanish coach, Jesús Manuel and the Iberian strategist who shared several seasons in the porto and he knows Corona’s conditions perfectly, and the Mexican also has the advantage that he can play as a winger, interior or winger on the right side, versatility that will be of great help to the Spaniards.

It is expected that this Friday will be the official presentation of Jesus Manuel Corona as a player of Seville and that the man emerged in the Monterey Striped be present at the Benito Villamarín next Saturday when the people from Nervion face Betis for the Copa del Rey.