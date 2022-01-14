Tesla launches ‘Assertive’ driving mode that could be illegal

beta-software Full Self-Driving from Tesla is back with another round of controversy. Profiles that change the behavior of the software are now included with the software, and a selection may engage in behavior that violates United States traffic laws.

Three new driving modes in the Tesla FSD

Reports emerged last Sunday of owner photos showing the modes “chill“, “Average” and “assertive” of FSD. Each of these modes adjusts FSD characteristics in terms of following distance, lane changes, and more.

Tesla Model S 2021. / Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Gallery.

But nevertheless, the trick to this “Assertive” mode is the fact that you can engage in “rolling stops”, according to the description in the photo below. That is, the practice of not stopping completely before going through a stop sign.

An illegal function in the United States

Behavior it is widely illegal in the United States. Aside from rolling stops, this profile also won’t “get out of the passing lanes,” which sounds like a surefire way to annoy other motorists. when they are forced to overtake on the right.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to respond to requests for comment and has not provided an opinion. It’s hard to say how often software might engage in dangerous or illegal behavior. We should note, as always, that FSD is not a fully autonomous technology and there are currently no self-driving cars for sale.

Tesla Model 3. / Photo: Courtesy Tesla.

A rolled back update

These driving profiles first appeared in October with the 10.3 update. However, the company quickly reversed it. The CEO Elon Musk he then tweeted that the automaker was “seeing some issues” and pushed owners to 10.2, before 10.3.1 was issued in late October. FSD profiles were included in that update, according to this third-party site that compiles Tesla release notes; the company itself does not publish them online.

Tesla will remain under federal investigation

Regulators continue to scrutinize Tesla technologies. The autopilot system Tesla is under federal investigation for crashes with emergency vehicles, and the government opened a separate federal investigation into the ability to play video games while driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered Tesla to remove the ability for passengers to play games while driving in December. Now the system only works when the vehicle is parked.

