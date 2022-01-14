The 12 best exercises to avoid cellulite

Cellulite is an aesthetic and health problem (it can be painful) that must be combated on different fronts, and exercise is one of them. as it says Miguel Lordán, the well-known celebrity trainer, who has just launched the ML Trainer Fit app, “exercise gradually reduces cellulite, especially with exercises more focused on the affected area, such as gluteal exercises, which help drain: squats, quick exercises like running, cycling, etc.”. But, as this expert adds, we must bear in mind that many factors are involved in the appearance of cellulite: hereditary, dietary, physical activity, sedentary lifestyle, tobacco…

Miguel especially likes HIIT type workouts, “which are quite effective for this problem because they are very fast exercises, focused on certain areas of the body.” In the ML Trainer Fit workouts you will find many leg exercises, especially squats, running and cardio exercises to activate the whole body, and many glutes.

nutritional tips

Without a good diet, exercise will not have the expected effect. That is why Lordán recommends eliminate as much as possible saturated fats, tobacco and alcohol, lead an active life and try to eat healthy and varied. “It is not a matter of following a restrictive diet, it is a matter of following the diet that we have here: the Mediterranean diet, which is wonderful!” he says. “We have a very good oil, spectacular fruits and vegetables, and meat and fish all types. You have to eat very varied and healthy and, as we have said before, avoid saturated fats and processed foods as much as possible”.

12 anti-cellulite exercises

These are the 12 exercises that Miguel Lordán recommends to keep cellulite at bay:

1. Squat

Spread your feet a little more than hip-width apart, with the balls of your feet slightly turned out. As you lower, bring your weight back toward your heels.

2. Burpees

From a standing position, drop down into push-up position with a couple of steps or a jump. Do a push-up and come back with a couple of steps or a jump. By standing up you can also jump.

3. Back lunge

Take a step back and go down aligning knee with ankle. Go back and switch legs. Keep your back straight.

4.Jumping Jacks

Jump opening closing the legs and arms. As you land, bend your legs with your feet out.

5. Glute bridge on unstable base

On your back, place your feet under your knees and raise your hips, activating your gluteus. You can do it by resting your feet on a fitball or bosu.

6. Climber

From the plank position, alternately bring your knees to your chest.

7. Side Shift for Cardio

Go from one side to another by moving laterally vigorously or running.

8. Isometric Squat

Separate your feet hip-width apart, support your back against the wall and hold.

9. Static running

Run on the site.

10. Boxing squat

Make a dent and as you come up, throw a couple of punches to the front.

11. Back glute kick

In quadruped, bend one leg and go up and down.

12. lateral gluteus



In quadruped, keep the leg flexed and open laterally.

Psst. As Miguel tells us, it is not necessary to do all the exercises on the same day, we can do sessions of 6 exercises. The expert recommends us, more than repetitions, to do 30 seconds per exercise x 3 series (medium level) or x 4 series (advanced level).

