The Ben Simmons case is far from over

With a month to go until the NBA trade deadline, Ben Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, met with Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager , Elton Brand, and the sides remain deadlocked over the All-Star’s immediate future, sources told ESPN.

Simmons is no closer to honoring the team’s hopes of returning to the floor this season, and the Sixers’ high asking price hasn’t brought Simmons any closer to a potential trade, sources told ESPN.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The meeting at a downtown Philadelphia restaurant was described as friendly and professional, but Morey reiterated the franchise’s stance that it will not trade Simmons unless it believes the return gives him a chance to compete for a championship, they said. the sources.

Paul told the Sixers that Simmons’ mental health hurdles continue to prevent him from playing with the team again, and the desire for a trade out of Philadelphia remains in effect, sources said.

Simmons, 25, is signed through the 2024-25 season, a five-year, $177 million maximum contract, and continues to be subject to significant fines for missed games and absences from team functions.

The Sixers (23-16) have won seven straight going into Wednesday but remain out of contention among the elite Eastern Conference teams without Simmons.

The Sixers are targeting top 25-caliber players for trades, but those types of assets aren’t yet available in the deals, sources said. Some teams have even described the Sixers’ asking price for a Simmons deal as increasing, not decreasing, the sources told ESPN.