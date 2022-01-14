The best PS5 and PS4 accessories you can buy in 2022

The arrival on the market of the new generation of consoles has not meant the end of the previous one, especially considering the current shortage problems, which have marked the first year of life of these machines. If you have PS4, PS5 or both, you may be interested in discovering the many accessories that can be purchased to get more out of the hardware. At FreeGameTips we have prepared a shopping guide that collects some of the most interesting accessories available during this year 2022.

PlayStation VR

Pulse 3D Midnight Black Headphones

DualSense controls (PS5) colors Cosmic Red, Midgnight Black, etc.

Rubber bands for PS4 and PS5 sticks

Charging bases for PS4 and PS5 controllers

Vertical stand with fan and charger for PS5

Seagate Game Drive External Hard Drive for PS4

Official steering wheel and pedals compatible with PS4 and PS5

G-Story transport backpack for PS5 and its accessories

Colored cases for PS5

PlayStation VR (PS4 and PS5)

Virtual reality has become an increasingly present technology in video games. Now that PlayStation VR2 for PlayStation 5 has just revealed its main features, it might be a good time to start experimenting with it. the original model, designed with PS4 in mind, although compatible with the new generation machine (the cable is provided by Sony for free, but you have to request it).

It has an OLED screen with a resolution of 1920 x RGB x 1080 (960 x RGB x 1080). It includes an integrated microphone, sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope), a refresh rate of 90hz up to 120hz, 3D audio and more. We recommend a pack that includes the camera, a game and everything you need to enjoy the product from day one. Buy here for 429.22 euros.

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Midnight Black (PS5)

One of the promises when PlayStation 5 was announced is that the sound was going to be one of the great protagonists of the generation. It is the Tempest Audio 3D technology, which allows the player to detect the sound based on its location within the game. To take advantage of these advances, Sony itself designed specific wireless headphones, the Pulse 3D. Available from launch, the product has now been relaunched in a new colour, Midnight Black. Includes two noise-canceling microphones and easy-access controls. Charges via USB Type-C. Buy here for 89.99 euros.

Colored DualSense (PS5) controllers

The PlayStation 5 controller is also a new generation. It doesn’t change the position of the analog sticks, which are still in the same place as the DualShock 4’s, but it does implement features like the adaptive triggers and haptic technology, plus a touch panel on the front. As in the case of the Pulse 3D wireless headphones, they were distributed in white at launch. However, it is now possible to buy them in very galactic tones, such as Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, Midnight Black, etc. Buy here for 74.90 euros.

Rubber bands for PS4 and PS5 sticks

The continued use of the controls can irreparably damage the rubber that covers the analog sticks, a problem that has been common in all generations of consoles. Therefore, it may be a good idea to anticipate the problem and cover them with a protective cover. There are many brands, but Aibadaliu’s can be used in both PS4 DualShock 4 and PS5 DualSense. There are 8 pairs of different colors. Buy here for 7.49 euros.

Oivo controller wireless charger for PS4

The DualShock 4 controls do not stand out precisely for the duration of their batteries. The LED lights integrated in the hardware consume a lot and it is common to have to connect the controller to the console to continue playing. As long as we don’t, we can always make use of charging bases to have the controllers always ready for the game. This Oivo brand charging station allows you to charge two controllers at the same time. Buy here for 22.99 euros.

Vertical stand with fan and charger for PS5

Placing a console the size of PlayStation 5 in the living room is a challenge; do it with several accessories, an almost impossible task. Oivo has an interesting product in this sense, a vertical support that not only provides the opportunity to place the console, but also allows you to do the same with controllers, games and headphones. It has a fan and two slots to charge the DualSense controllers. Buy here for 32.99 euros.

Seagate Game Drive External Hard Drive for PS4 (2TB)

Almost a decade has passed since the premiere of PS4 on the market. During this time, Sony has marketed different models, not all with the same storage capacity. Now that the generation is on its last legs, it’s possible that your hard drive is overflowing with games and you don’t want to uninstall any of them. Seagate brand 2TB hard drive has the PlayStation seal and it is a good solution. Buy here for 73.50 euros.

Official steering wheel and pedals compatible with PS4 and PS5

Gran Turismo Sports began its journey between critics. The passage of time, updates and news have changed the perception of players. In 2022, however, the long-awaited Gran Turismo 7 will hit the market, first announced as a PS5 exclusive, but later confirmed for PS4 as well. As in any simulator, What better way to enjoy driving than with a steering wheel and pedals? PlayStation has its own official models designed to take advantage of its consoles, such as the product that we show you below. It is wireless and works for both consoles. Buy here for 159.90 euros.

G-Story carrying bag for PS5 and its accessories

We have previously referred to the size of the PlayStation 5, but not its weight. If you are going to transport your console from one place to another, you have to take into account several aspects: safety and comfort. The G-Story Carrying Backpack provides you with a solution to these problems. Its design has been made so that you can carry it on the shoulder or in the handslike a briefcase. It has a hole for accessories and includes a silicone cover for the controller. Buy here for 54.99 euros.

Colored cases for PS5

Customizing the console is a possibility with PlayStation 5. Some companies have tried to launch similar products, but in the end it has been Sony itself that has decided to market its own official cases. not yet available, but they are expected to reach the Spanish market from this same month of January 2022. The covers will receive the same colors as the DualSense controls, that is, Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.