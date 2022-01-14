The Cangrejeros ran out of offense in the most important part of the winter tournament

Seven runs scored in six games, three shutouts and a team batting average under .200.

This was the balance of Santurce Crabbers in the semifinals of the Roberto Clemente Winter Baseball League (Lbprc) after being eliminated on Thursday 6-2 against the defending champions Criollos de Caguas at the Hiram Bithorn stadium.

The Crustaceans came out lucky in their first victory 1-0 after a pitch with the bases loaded after a historic 17-inning clash, the second of the series. Then in Game 5 last Wednesday and on the verge of elimination with Caguas leading 3-1, they responded with a 4-2 win on the road with home runs by Jan Hernández and Jack López.

They couldn’t make any more noise. The Criollos outscored them 14-7. Santurce left on base 34 runners. Until the fifth game, Caguas had a collective ERA of 0.69, contrary to a respectable 2.65 for the Cangrejeros that made no difference.

“The ball is like that”, Tony Valentín, leader of the Cangrejeros, reacted to El Nuevo Día.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I didn’t think our offense was… I’m not saying lousy, just weak like it was in this series. The offense throughout the year was inconsistent but we always looked for ways to make runs and in this situation it was not. In short series the intensity is different, a little more pressure and they knew that you couldn’t blink because things can happen at the moment. They took advantage of those opportunities and we did not. You have to give credit to the opponent,” he added.

Santurce went from more to less during the season. They started solid, seizing the tournament lead early with a 6-1 record but then fell off, finishing 17-15, third in the standings. In the regular phase, they registered a collective average of .224.

The Cangrejeros returned to winter ball after going on hiatus in 2020-21 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus that did not allow fans in the stands. Thus, Santurce did not have the opportunity to complete his dynasty after winning consecutive titles in 2019 and 2020 and having won four in the past six campaigns.

Valentín prefers not to justify the recess forced to the failure of this season.

“Those are decisions we have no control over. The boys are players and we are leaders. These are decisions made by management. I can’t go above my bosses. My job is to direct. When they tell me that we are going to play, they give me a team and I direct them. They believed that the best decision made last year was that and it must be respected. Anyway, we are still living the pandemic and we don’t know until when. Thank God that we were able to participate this year,” said Valentín.

Santurce premiered this season a new owner in the figure of the urban artist Daddy Yankee. Without knowing the plans to follow from the crab management, Valentín left the doors open to direct again in the 2022-23 tournament. He has been with the team since 2019.

“I am ready for anything. So far, they haven’t told us anything. My doors are open and more with this group of guys and with my staff, it is worth working. They are tremendous professionals. They threw themselves into the field day by day to give their best. This game is not easy and they behaved like the professionals they are. It’s worth being around them,” he said.